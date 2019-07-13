Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left to right: Flora Sung, her mother Maria Sung and Yan Mon-chi, who work at Holy Cafe in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: David Wong
Health & Environment

Serving with kindness: the Hong Kong restaurant that helps people with intellectual disabilities find their way in the workplace

  • Holy Cafe in Cheung Sha Wan employs staff with mental disabilities, offering them a welcoming space free from discrimination
  • Owner Maria Sung opened the restaurant to give her autistic daughter a place to work
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 3:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left to right: Flora Sung, her mother Maria Sung and Yan Mon-chi, who work at Holy Cafe in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.