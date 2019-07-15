Stronger typhoons – such as Mangkhut in 2018 – are laying waste to facilities in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong think tank slams omission of green finance in government’s climate strategy, calls for stronger environmental impact reporting of listed companies
- Our Hong Kong Foundation slams failure to include green finance measures in public engagement drive that will draft city’s climate action plan for 2050
- Investors need to be informed about climate change-related risks when making their business decisions, says think tank researcher
