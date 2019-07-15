The right way to wash hands includes lathering them for at least 20 seconds and rinsing with clean running water. Photo: Shutterstock
Two in five handwash products may cause allergies or skin problems, tests by Hong Kong consumer watchdog find
- Consumer Council tests 35 handwash products and finds 13 contain preservatives that can induce an allergy
- Watchdog says labelling information of some products needs to be improved
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
The right way to wash hands includes lathering them for at least 20 seconds and rinsing with clean running water. Photo: Shutterstock