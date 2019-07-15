Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The right way to wash hands includes lathering them for at least 20 seconds and rinsing with clean running water. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

Two in five handwash products may cause allergies or skin problems, tests by Hong Kong consumer watchdog find

  • Consumer Council tests 35 handwash products and finds 13 contain preservatives that can induce an allergy
  • Watchdog says labelling information of some products needs to be improved
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 5:02pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:43pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The right way to wash hands includes lathering them for at least 20 seconds and rinsing with clean running water. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.