Over-reliance on cough drops may cause stomach pain and breathing difficulty, Hong Kong Consumer Council warns
- Many throat lozenge companies do not scrupulously provide information on ingredients, side effects or daily intake limits, consumer watchdog finds
- Best practice is to buy products with registration number or consult medical professional
Cough lozenges may make you feel better, but they can be unsafe for several reasons. Photo: Nora Tam