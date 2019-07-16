Hong Kong’s listed companies, many of which are based in the Central, should disclose more data relating to their environmental footprint, says a green group. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies listed in Hong Kong must exceed international standards in reporting environment data, say campaigners Green Earth
- Proposals for stricter rules on disclosing emissions and waste data, to include employees taking flights, are ‘not like moon landing’ in terms of difficulty
- Standards must be raised to deliver environmental policies in the city, say green campaigners
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong’s listed companies, many of which are based in the Central, should disclose more data relating to their environmental footprint, says a green group. Photo: Winson Wong
Stronger typhoons – such as Mangkhut in 2018 – are laying waste to facilities in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong think tank slams omission of green finance in government’s climate strategy, calls for stronger environmental impact reporting of listed companies
- Our Hong Kong Foundation slams failure to include green finance measures in public engagement drive that will draft city’s climate action plan for 2050
- Investors need to be informed about climate change-related risks when making their business decisions, says think tank researcher
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Stronger typhoons – such as Mangkhut in 2018 – are laying waste to facilities in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee