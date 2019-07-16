Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(Left to right) Alex Cheung, Iris Chang and Brian Ng urge health officials to ensure the quality of vaccines available in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Hong Kong pharmacists urge health department to conduct proactive checks to ensure quality of HPV vaccines

  • Pharmacists urge patients to scrupulously check for languages on labels of vaccines to figure out whether they have been smuggled into Hong Kong
  • Health department trying to gather intelligence through various channels following seizure of 76 boxes of suspected counterfeit vaccines
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 8:48pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:48pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

(Left to right) Alex Cheung, Iris Chang and Brian Ng urge health officials to ensure the quality of vaccines available in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.