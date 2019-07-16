(Left to right) Alex Cheung, Iris Chang and Brian Ng urge health officials to ensure the quality of vaccines available in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong pharmacists urge health department to conduct proactive checks to ensure quality of HPV vaccines
- Pharmacists urge patients to scrupulously check for languages on labels of vaccines to figure out whether they have been smuggled into Hong Kong
- Health department trying to gather intelligence through various channels following seizure of 76 boxes of suspected counterfeit vaccines
