Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Tourists looking out to Victoria Harbour last November amid high air pollution levels, which were rising towards “serious” levels in the city on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Public health warning as Hong Kong officials expect Air Quality Health Index to reach ‘serious’ category, the highest pollution level in city

  • Avoid or reduce outdoor exercise and spend more time indoors, says environment department
  • Top alert level set to be reached later on Wednesday, with children, elderly and those with certain illnesses in built-up areas most at risk
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 4:27pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:21pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong Island is obscured by haze during a high-pollution day in the city. Photo: SCMP
Health & Environment

Pollution in skies over Hong Kong hits seven-year high, despite government report saying emissions in decline

  • Concentration of harmful ozone gas in Pearl River Delta region worst since 2011
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:00am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 28 Jun, 2019

