Tourists looking out to Victoria Harbour last November amid high air pollution levels, which were rising towards “serious” levels in the city on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Public health warning as Hong Kong officials expect Air Quality Health Index to reach ‘serious’ category, the highest pollution level in city
- Avoid or reduce outdoor exercise and spend more time indoors, says environment department
- Top alert level set to be reached later on Wednesday, with children, elderly and those with certain illnesses in built-up areas most at risk
Hong Kong Island is obscured by haze during a high-pollution day in the city. Photo: SCMP
