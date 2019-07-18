Channels

Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong air pollution is ‘serious’ health risk for second day in a row, as low pressure influenced by Tropical Cyclone Danas leads to hazy conditions

  • Top alert level of Air Quality Health Index reached in Tung Chung on Thursday, the day after warning in place for Tuen Mun and Yuen Long
  • Observatory records temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius as Hongkongers advised to reduce outdoor activity
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 6:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Tourists looking out to Victoria Harbour last November amid high air pollution levels, which were rising towards “serious” levels in the city on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Public health warning for Hong Kong as Air Quality Health Index reaches ‘serious’ category, the highest pollution level in city

  • Avoid or reduce outdoor exercise and spend more time indoors, says environment department
  • Top alert level recorded in parts of the city on Wednesday, with children, elderly and those with certain illnesses in built-up areas most at risk
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 4:27pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Tourists looking out to Victoria Harbour last November amid high air pollution levels, which were rising towards “serious” levels in the city on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
