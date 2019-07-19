Skyscrapers in Central were barely visible from The Peak earlier this week because of high levels of air pollution. Photo: Sam Tsang
Greenpeace launches Hong Kong pollution campaign as volunteers talk about the impact city’s bad air has on their health
- Environmental group to measure nitrogen dioxide levels as mother of two reveals she contracted airway allergy
- City has suffered through two days of serious risk to public health from high pollution levels in past week
