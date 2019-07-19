Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Skyscrapers in Central were barely visible from The Peak earlier this week because of high levels of air pollution. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Greenpeace launches Hong Kong pollution campaign as volunteers talk about the impact city’s bad air has on their health

  • Environmental group to measure nitrogen dioxide levels as mother of two reveals she contracted airway allergy
  • City has suffered through two days of serious risk to public health from high pollution levels in past week
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 4:30pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Skyscrapers in Central were barely visible from The Peak earlier this week because of high levels of air pollution. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.