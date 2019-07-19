Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hui Chi-hoi’s parents (centre and right) at a press conference about the recent heart transplant in Queen Mary Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Toddler suffering from rare genetic disease undergoes successful heart transplant, making him the youngest ever such patient in Hong Kong

  • Hui Chi-hoi, who is 20 months old, has restrictive cardiomyopathy, which leads to multiple organ failure and also claimed the life of his elder brother
  • Surgery lasted 10 hours and was greatly complicated by the child’s young age and size, as he weighed only 9.5 kilograms
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 5:54pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:19pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hui Chi-hoi’s parents (centre and right) at a press conference about the recent heart transplant in Queen Mary Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.