Hui Chi-hoi’s parents (centre and right) at a press conference about the recent heart transplant in Queen Mary Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Toddler suffering from rare genetic disease undergoes successful heart transplant, making him the youngest ever such patient in Hong Kong
- Hui Chi-hoi, who is 20 months old, has restrictive cardiomyopathy, which leads to multiple organ failure and also claimed the life of his elder brother
- Surgery lasted 10 hours and was greatly complicated by the child’s young age and size, as he weighed only 9.5 kilograms
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
