Dr Kelvin Ng was embroiled in a controversy for leaving a patient open on an operating table halfway through a surgery at Queen Mary Hospital to rush for private practice on October 13, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese University medical faculty hires top Hong Kong doctor who left patient halfway through surgery in 2017 for private practice
- University spokeswoman says they believe in meritocracy and have a rigorous and fair selection process in place
- Lawmaker feels the top liver surgeon should be given second chance on condition that similar mistake do not recur
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
