Leung Pak-yin, the outgoing CEO of the Hospital Authority, talked to the press about his nine years in charge and his 34 years in the public health sector. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Trust and transparency key to success in governance, says outgoing boss of Hong Kong Hospital Authority
- Leung Pak-yin is stepping down after nine years as chief executive and 34 years in public health sector
- Leung admits problems remain but believes progress has been made over staff shortages and low morale at city’s public hospitals
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
As of July 7, 435 primary schools and 707 kindergartens and childcare centres had signed up for outreach vaccination services. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong health authorities to test scheme to provide free nasal spray flu vaccines for schoolchildren
- Use of nasal spray may help push up vaccination rate among children as it is easier to administer than conventional flu jabs
- Outreach vaccination scheme in which health officers or partnering private doctors will administer free shots to pupils begins in October
Topic | Flu in Hong Kong
