The Oi Tung Estate (blue), a public housing complex in Shau Kei Wan, in January 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong injects HK$113 million into housing projects to ‘bring some warmth’ to city rocked by extradition crisis
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says housing projects will benefit about 600 people and possibly improve the ‘current social atmosphere’
- One project involves HK$99 million for a modular social housing plan designed by Council of Social Service
Topic | Hong Kong housing
