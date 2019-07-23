Channels

(From left) Dr Kenneth Wong, chief of the division of paediatric surgery at Queen Mary Hospital; Dr Patrick Chung, honorary associate consultant, division of paediatric surgery; patient Ling, 9, and mother Wei; Dr Kenneth Chok, honorary consultant, division of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Health & Environment

Hong Kong girl, 9, is first child in city to undergo liver surgery procedure which limits incisions for speedier recovery and less scarring

  • Laparoscopy involves cuts in skin that are 10 times smaller than traditional method and seldom used in liver operations on child patients
  • In this case – in which cancer patient requires part of liver removed – a medical dye was also used in world’s first for procedure
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

