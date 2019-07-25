Lot Chan (left), chief pharmacist at the Department of Health’s drug office, with a box of genuine vaccine and Kwan Kin-keung, head of intellectual property investigation bureau at the Customs and Excise Department, shows what is believed to be a box of counterfeit vaccine at an earlier press meet. Photo: May Tse
Lab tests confirm HPV vaccines seized from two private medical centres in Hong Kong are fake
- Samples were uncovered in joint operation between health and customs authorities earlier this month, with five arrested
- One batch found to contain sodium and chloride, common in saline solution
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
