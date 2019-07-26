Channels

The government has launched its cancer strategy in an attempt to improve how the city tackles the health scourge. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Hong Kong Cancer Strategy launched by health officials, the first comprehensive plan to tackle city’s No 1 killer

  • Master plan unveiled by government aims to improve screening coverage, provide timely treatment and bolster research
  • Cancer claimed 14,446 lives last year amid warning disease will hit even harder in the future
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:31pm, 26 Jul, 2019

