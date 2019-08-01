Strong winds and rain were seen on Wednesday as Typhoon Wipha approached the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tropical Storm Wipha: Hong Kong remains on alert as storm continues to pass city
- No 3 strong wind and amber rainstorm signals remain in place on Thursday, following downgrade from No 8
- Strong winds and heavy rain affecting city with some school classes not running
A man runs along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Tropical Storm Wipha: some 718 flights cancelled or delayed after year’s first No 8 typhoon signal issued
- Ferry companies suspend services and second amber rainstorm alert in a day also triggered
- MTR increases frequency of trains to meet demand and deploys extra staff at stations
A man runs along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse