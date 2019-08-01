Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Strong winds and rain were seen on Wednesday as Typhoon Wipha approached the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Health & Environment

Tropical Storm Wipha: Hong Kong remains on alert as storm continues to pass city

  • No 3 strong wind and amber rainstorm signals remain in place on Thursday, following downgrade from No 8
  • Strong winds and heavy rain affecting city with some school classes not running
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:43am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Strong winds and rain were seen on Wednesday as Typhoon Wipha approached the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man runs along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Society

Tropical Storm Wipha: some 718 flights cancelled or delayed after year’s first No 8 typhoon signal issued

  • Ferry companies suspend services and second amber rainstorm alert in a day also triggered
  • MTR increases frequency of trains to meet demand and deploys extra staff at stations
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
SCMP

Michelle Wong  

Karen Zhang  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 9:26am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man runs along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.