Skyscrapers in Central are barely visible from The Peak due to bad air quality. Photo: Sam Tsang
Most Hong Kong residents oppose government’s new air-quality proposals, survey finds
- More than 70 per cent of Hongkongers oppose plan to raise number of breaches in PM2.5 limits from nine to 35 days a year
- More than half the respondents also want government to manage various other pollutants – such as ozone and nitrogen oxide
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
