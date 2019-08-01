Channels

Skyscrapers in Central are barely visible from The Peak due to bad air quality. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Most Hong Kong residents oppose government’s new air-quality proposals, survey finds

  • More than 70 per cent of Hongkongers oppose plan to raise number of breaches in PM2.5 limits from nine to 35 days a year
  • More than half the respondents also want government to manage various other pollutants – such as ozone and nitrogen oxide
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:53pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Skyscrapers in Central are barely visible from The Peak due to bad air quality. Photo: Sam Tsang
