Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam has twice been forced to evacuate patients after unexploded ordinances were discovered either on site or nearby. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong hospital unveils plan to evacuate 600 inpatients if unexploded wartime bomb is found during excavations for redevelopment project
- Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam is located on site targeted by air raids during World War II and has been forced to evacuate twice before
- Three blocks are to be demolished to make way for new building, with excavations expected to begin in September
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam has twice been forced to evacuate patients after unexploded ordinances were discovered either on site or nearby. Photo: Winson Wong