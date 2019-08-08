Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Environmental Protection Department on Thursday advised Hong Kong residents to reduce or avoid outdoor activities as pollutant levels had increased since morning. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Government advises people to reduce outdoor activities as Hong Kong’s air pollution reaches ‘serious’ level under impact of Super Typhoon Lekima

  • Two air-quality stations record ‘serious’ pollution, while 13 others record ‘very high’ levels of particulate matters on Thursday afternoon
  • Pollution is likely to remain high on Friday as well
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 5:11pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Environmental Protection Department on Thursday advised Hong Kong residents to reduce or avoid outdoor activities as pollutant levels had increased since morning. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong air pollution is ‘serious’ health risk for second day in a row, as low pressure influenced by Tropical Cyclone Danas leads to hazy conditions

  • Top alert level of Air Quality Health Index reached in Tung Chung on Thursday, the day after warnings in place for Tuen Mun and Yuen Long
  • Government warns health risk of poor air quality will remain high on Friday, while Observatory triggers ‘very hot’ weather alert
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 10:52pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.