The survey Greenpeace ran in April this year revealed 70 per cent Hong Kong consumers preferred shopping in plastic-free supermarkets. Photo: Tory Ho
Greenpeace survey finds major Hong Kong supermarkets inconsistent in use of plastic wrapping for produce
- Supermarket chain uses different amounts of plastic wrapping for same product in various store locations, Greenpeace campaigner says
- International environmental watchdog sends letters to stores requesting transparency in plastic use quantity
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Eco Marine and The Green Race are teaming up for a seven kilometre coastal plog (in which participants pick up litter while jogging) in Hong Kong in August. It’s one example of the opportunities for sustainable volunteering in the city. Photo: SCMP
Sustainable volunteering in Hong Kong – six ways to help the environment and make a difference
- From picking up litter to recycling soap to giving food to Hong Kong’s needy, here are six ways to volunteer in the city
- You can also work to save Hong Kong’s dolphins or help out at the Jane Goodall Institute
Topic | Sustainable Living
