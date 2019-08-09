Channels

The survey Greenpeace ran in April this year revealed 70 per cent Hong Kong consumers preferred shopping in plastic-free supermarkets. Photo: Tory Ho
Health & Environment

Greenpeace survey finds major Hong Kong supermarkets inconsistent in use of plastic wrapping for produce

  • Supermarket chain uses different amounts of plastic wrapping for same product in various store locations, Greenpeace campaigner says
  • International environmental watchdog sends letters to stores requesting transparency in plastic use quantity
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 1:09pm, 9 Aug, 2019

The survey Greenpeace ran in April this year revealed 70 per cent Hong Kong consumers preferred shopping in plastic-free supermarkets. Photo: Tory Ho
Eco Marine and The Green Race are teaming up for a seven kilometre coastal plog (in which participants pick up litter while jogging) in Hong Kong in August. It’s one example of the opportunities for sustainable volunteering in the city. Photo: SCMP
Lifestyle

Sustainable volunteering in Hong Kong – six ways to help the environment and make a difference

  • From picking up litter to recycling soap to giving food to Hong Kong’s needy, here are six ways to volunteer in the city
  • You can also work to save Hong Kong’s dolphins or help out at the Jane Goodall Institute
Topic |   Sustainable Living
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 4:45pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Eco Marine and The Green Race are teaming up for a seven kilometre coastal plog (in which participants pick up litter while jogging) in Hong Kong in August. It’s one example of the opportunities for sustainable volunteering in the city. Photo: SCMP
