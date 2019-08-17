Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tear gas has been a familiar sight in Hong Kong, prompting condemnation of its deployment from animal rights groups. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Pet exposure to tear gas during Hong Kong protests leads animal rights groups to demand restraint from police and demonstrators

  • A distressed cat clawing at its eyes after riot control agent fired in Sheung Wan among reports of animals being harmed in clashes
  • Veterinary groups and welfare charities criticise police tactics in plea for calm to both sides
Topic |   Pets
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tear gas has been a familiar sight in Hong Kong, prompting condemnation of its deployment from animal rights groups. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.