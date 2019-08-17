Tear gas has been a familiar sight in Hong Kong, prompting condemnation of its deployment from animal rights groups. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pet exposure to tear gas during Hong Kong protests leads animal rights groups to demand restraint from police and demonstrators
- A distressed cat clawing at its eyes after riot control agent fired in Sheung Wan among reports of animals being harmed in clashes
- Veterinary groups and welfare charities criticise police tactics in plea for calm to both sides
