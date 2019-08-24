The plastic bowls at Ho Hope Kei in Shek Mun are reusable and microwaveable, and the shop encourages customers to bring their own food containers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Greenpeace scheme aims to turn Hong Kong into a plastic-free city one community at a time
- Business owners and residents in Sha Tin take part in picnic without plastic as green group launches awareness campaign
- Restauranter Joyce Ho happy to give customers incentive to bring own containers
