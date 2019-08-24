The Guangdong region, including Hong Kong, experienced very hot weather under the influence of the tropical cyclone. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Observatory plans to issue typhoon signal No 1 as tropical cyclone Bailu moves into Taiwan Strait
- At noon, Bailu was 120km southeast of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan and was set to move northwest towards Guangdong region
- Visibility in Hong Kong fell to around 3,000 metres with air quality health index forecast issuing ‘very high’ health risk alert
Topic | Hong Kong weather
The Guangdong region, including Hong Kong, experienced very hot weather under the influence of the tropical cyclone. Photo: Handout