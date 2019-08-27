Channels

Dr Kenny Chan, special preventive programme consultant at Centre for Health Protection, plans to make HIV test kits more accessible to people. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Health & Environment

Hong Kong health authorities aim to introduce HIV self-testing kit by end of year to make diagnosis more accessible to people

  • Oral fluid HIV test kit likely to be available for order on website for HK$150
  • Government also plans to offer refund of kit value to those who report test results
Topic |   Health and wellness
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 7:50pm, 27 Aug, 2019

