Dr Kenny Chan, special preventive programme consultant at Centre for Health Protection, plans to make HIV test kits more accessible to people. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Hong Kong health authorities aim to introduce HIV self-testing kit by end of year to make diagnosis more accessible to people
- Oral fluid HIV test kit likely to be available for order on website for HK$150
- Government also plans to offer refund of kit value to those who report test results
Topic | Health and wellness
Dr Kenny Chan, special preventive programme consultant at Centre for Health Protection, plans to make HIV test kits more accessible to people. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung