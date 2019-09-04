A worker cleans up the outside of Sham Shui Po Police Station after anti-government clashes. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s cleaners left to pick up pieces after protest violence without proper protection against effects of tear gas
- Survey by Cleaning Workers Union found none had been issued with protective gear
The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics
- Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
- Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
