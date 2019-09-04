Channels

A worker cleans up the outside of Sham Shui Po Police Station after anti-government clashes. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s cleaners left to pick up pieces after protest violence without proper protection against effects of tear gas

  • Survey by Cleaning Workers Union found none had been issued with protective gear
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:23am, 4 Sep, 2019

A worker cleans up the outside of Sham Shui Po Police Station after anti-government clashes. Photo: Winson Wong
The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Mass arrests of Hong Kong protesters by police could backfire in long run, say academics

  • Tactic likely to stem violence initially but risks making peaceful protesters more radical, observers warn
  • Strategy in force since mid-August leads to surge in arrests to 1,117 since protest crisis started
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 12:12pm, 3 Sep, 2019

The force have toughened their approach to arrests in recent weeks, according to observers and a police insider. Photo: Felix Wong
