Protesters sneak a nap during a rally to support striking students at Tamar Park on Tuesday. Photo: Tory Ho
Anti-government protests could be causing insomnia as survey shows more than half of Hongkongers did not sleep enough in August
- 57 per cent of Hongkongers had ‘insufficient’ or ‘very insufficient’ sleep in August, survey finds
- ‘Many stay up till late at night to read protest-related news, which is affecting their sleep,’ psychologist says
Topic | City Weekend
Protesters sneak a nap during a rally to support striking students at Tamar Park on Tuesday. Photo: Tory Ho