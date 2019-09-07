If Hong Kong’s terminally ill live out their days in hospital, the current severe shortage of beds in public hospitals can be expected to worsen in future. Photo: Edmond So
Right to die: proposed changes to law would allow Hongkongers to choose treatment they want to receive if they become terminally ill
- Proposal welcomed by those concerned with care of elderly and end-of-life issues, but they say more needs to be done including having many more doctors to explain to patients and family members
- Hong Kong’s population is ageing rapidly and official data indicates there will be an estimated 98,000 deaths a year by 2066, up from 46,700 in 2016
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
If Hong Kong’s terminally ill live out their days in hospital, the current severe shortage of beds in public hospitals can be expected to worsen in future. Photo: Edmond So