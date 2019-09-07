Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

If Hong Kong’s terminally ill live out their days in hospital, the current severe shortage of beds in public hospitals can be expected to worsen in future. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Right to die: proposed changes to law would allow Hongkongers to choose treatment they want to receive if they become terminally ill

  • Proposal welcomed by those concerned with care of elderly and end-of-life issues, but they say more needs to be done including having many more doctors to explain to patients and family members
  • Hong Kong’s population is ageing rapidly and official data indicates there will be an estimated 98,000 deaths a year by 2066, up from 46,700 in 2016
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 7:30am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

If Hong Kong’s terminally ill live out their days in hospital, the current severe shortage of beds in public hospitals can be expected to worsen in future. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.