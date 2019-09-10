Channels

People have to be responsible for their own health, local think tank Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre says. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

Subsidised body checks, cancer screening and flu jabs for all Hongkongers under think tank Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre’s HK$7.8 billion proposal

  • Proposal released ahead of opening of city’s first district health centre in Kwai Tsing in two weeks
  • More than half of population went without a family doctor and over 60 per cent did not have regular health check-up in 2014/15, official data shows
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:18pm, 10 Sep, 2019

