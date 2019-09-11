Channels

Henry Fan will take charge of the Hospital Authority on December 1. Photo: SCMP
Health & Environment

Veteran Hong Kong businessman Henry Fan surprise pick to take charge of city’s ailing Hospital Authority

  • Former Citic managing director to replace Professor John Leong as chairman in December after only joining authority last year
  • Fan is an adviser to city’s leader Carrie Lam and older brother of executive councillor Fanny Law
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 8:50am, 11 Sep, 2019

Henry Fan will take charge of the Hospital Authority on December 1. Photo: SCMP
Health chiefs in Hong Kong are preparing for a return of the superbug Candida auris. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Health & Environment

Hospital Authority strengthens control measures against superbug Candida auris after Hong Kong outbreak

  • Health bosses preparing for return of deadly pathogen to city’s hospitals after outbreak earlier this summer
  • Enhanced control measures include increased screening and isolation of patients, as well as laboratory upgrades
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Aug, 2019

Health chiefs in Hong Kong are preparing for a return of the superbug Candida auris. Photo: Shutterstock Images
