Henry Fan will take charge of the Hospital Authority on December 1. Photo: SCMP
Veteran Hong Kong businessman Henry Fan surprise pick to take charge of city’s ailing Hospital Authority
- Former Citic managing director to replace Professor John Leong as chairman in December after only joining authority last year
- Fan is an adviser to city’s leader Carrie Lam and older brother of executive councillor Fanny Law
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Health chiefs in Hong Kong are preparing for a return of the superbug Candida auris. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hospital Authority strengthens control measures against superbug Candida auris after Hong Kong outbreak
- Health bosses preparing for return of deadly pathogen to city’s hospitals after outbreak earlier this summer
- Enhanced control measures include increased screening and isolation of patients, as well as laboratory upgrades
