An elderly man sits in a theatre during the Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations, in Sau Mau Ping. Photo: May Tse
Health & Environment

Chinese University scheme aims to bring young and old together in Hong Kong

  • Institute of Ageing launches series of projects designed to improve intergenerational understanding
  • In ‘life review scheme’, teenagers are taught how to interview city’s elderly so they can turn their stories into a book
Topic |   City Weekend
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Sep, 2019

