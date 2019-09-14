An elderly man sits in a theatre during the Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations, in Sau Mau Ping. Photo: May Tse
Chinese University scheme aims to bring young and old together in Hong Kong
- Institute of Ageing launches series of projects designed to improve intergenerational understanding
- In ‘life review scheme’, teenagers are taught how to interview city’s elderly so they can turn their stories into a book
