As part of the PolyU-HKIF Children Eye Care Project, Huang Ho-yan will get regular visual screening. Photo: Tory Ho
Cutting-edge glasses for short-sighted children under project from Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Project provides screening and patented, award-winning lens technology for poor children
- It is a boost for city’s poorer families, who could struggle with the high cost of specialised specs
