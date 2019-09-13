The hospital will also be a teaching hospital for all three Chinese medicine schools in Hong Kong with students able to do internships there. Photo: David Wong
At least half of services at Hong Kong’s first Chinese medicine hospital will be subsidised by government, health bureau says
- Government invites applications from prospective operators of Tseung Kwan O hospital, which should start operating by 2024
- Hospital of 400 beds is expected to have outpatient attendance of about 310,000 per annum
