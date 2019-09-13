Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The hospital will also be a teaching hospital for all three Chinese medicine schools in Hong Kong with students able to do internships there. Photo: David Wong
Health & Environment

At least half of services at Hong Kong’s first Chinese medicine hospital will be subsidised by government, health bureau says

  • Government invites applications from prospective operators of Tseung Kwan O hospital, which should start operating by 2024
  • Hospital of 400 beds is expected to have outpatient attendance of about 310,000 per annum
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 8:42pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The hospital will also be a teaching hospital for all three Chinese medicine schools in Hong Kong with students able to do internships there. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.