The Consumer Council warns people to be more aware of the risks in thinking vegetable chips are more healthy than potato chips.
Deep-fried vegetable chips could contain twice the amount of carcinogen in potato chips, Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns
- Consumer Council cites studies done in Europe, noting that while they may not be directly applicable to local products, findings are helpful
- Concern centres on acrylamide levels, a chemical found in overcooked food
Topic | Health and wellness
The Consumer Council warns people to be more aware of the risks in thinking vegetable chips are more healthy than potato chips.