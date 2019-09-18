The infection cluster was discovered at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Antiseptic may have caused infection in 53 Hong Kong kidney patients says Hospital Authority, as manufacturer issues recall
- Department of Health urges public to stop using Pro-Medi Prosept
Henry Fan in 2014. Fan was officially announced on Thursday as the next Hospital Authority chairman. Photo: Dickson Lee
New Hospital Authority chief Henry Fan must learn about frontline operations, Hong Kong medical experts say
- Former executive councillor will be third authority chairman with no health care experience
- Some board members welcome appointment, but medical professions say he must learn quickly about ‘operational loopholes’
