In March, almost 1,000 students marched in Hong Kong to demand action on climate change. Photo: Felix Wong
Protest safety fears put paid to Hong Kong climate march
- Class strike was to be part of global movement demanding governments take action to limit global warming
- But, amid clashes at recent demonstrations, organisers put plans on hold ‘due to the safety of students’
Topic | Climate crisis
In March, almost 1,000 students marched in Hong Kong to demand action on climate change. Photo: Felix Wong