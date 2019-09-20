Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan visits the new District Health Centre in Kwai Tsing on Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong drugs watchdog recalls three antiseptic brands found with infectious bacteria
- Three products found with Burkholderia cepacia, which can cause infections in those with weakened immune systems
- Products suspected to be linked to infections of at least 181 patients who had undergone renal dialysis in past two years
Topic | Health and wellness
