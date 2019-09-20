Local green groups aimed to make Friday their biggest demonstration yet, joining other ‘climate strikes’ in over 150 countries. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong environmental activists join global ‘climate strike’ to get green issues back on city’s political agenda
- About 100 activists skip work and march to Sheung Wan to demand action from government on climate change
- They wave signs, hand out fliers and chant slogans, including ‘no coal, no oil, keep the carbon in the soil’.
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
