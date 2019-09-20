Channels

Local green groups aimed to make Friday their biggest demonstration yet, joining other ‘climate strikes’ in over 150 countries. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong environmental activists join global ‘climate strike’ to get green issues back on city’s political agenda

  • About 100 activists skip work and march to Sheung Wan to demand action from government on climate change
  • They wave signs, hand out fliers and chant slogans, including ‘no coal, no oil, keep the carbon in the soil’.
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 10:42pm, 20 Sep, 2019

