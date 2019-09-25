Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter
Health & Environment

Illegal trade in pangolin thrives despite 2017 global ban, according to investigative report that blames demand in China and huge profits on the black market

  • Reporters follow illegal trade from West African bushmeat markets, to middlemen in Asia, and finally to mainland China
  • Investigations found astounding profit margins: Scales bought for US$5 per kilogram in Nigeria can be resold for up to US$1,000 in China
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.