Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter
Illegal trade in pangolin thrives despite 2017 global ban, according to investigative report that blames demand in China and huge profits on the black market
- Reporters follow illegal trade from West African bushmeat markets, to middlemen in Asia, and finally to mainland China
- Investigations found astounding profit margins: Scales bought for US$5 per kilogram in Nigeria can be resold for up to US$1,000 in China
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Wildlife experts estimate that nine out of 10 illegally trafficked pangolins are not detected by authorities. Photo: The Reporter