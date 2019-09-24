Members of the Anti-Bed Bugs Research Action Group release the findings of a citywide survey on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Bed bug infestations widespread in Hong Kong, study finds, with one expert warning of ‘public health issue’
- Survey shows nearly 30 per cent of Hongkongers polled, or 159 respondents, said they were affected by bed bug infestations
- And more than half of those surveyed said they faced some type of insect infestation, including mosquitoes and fleas
