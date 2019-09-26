Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Based on the Hospital Authority's preliminary findings, the Department of Health recently asked the public not to use Pro-Medi Prosept solution for wound care because the product might be contaminated by bacteria. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Medical experts call for more rigid regulations on labelling of antiseptics in Hong Kong after hundreds of patients were infected, suspected of unsuitable products to clean wounds

  • Eight products in past week have been found to be contaminated, and 184 patients infected in last two years
  • Current labelling regulations are too lax, medical professionals say, allowing products to be sold with vague wordings on use
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 1:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Based on the Hospital Authority's preliminary findings, the Department of Health recently asked the public not to use Pro-Medi Prosept solution for wound care because the product might be contaminated by bacteria. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.