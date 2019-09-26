Based on the Hospital Authority's preliminary findings, the Department of Health recently asked the public not to use Pro-Medi Prosept solution for wound care because the product might be contaminated by bacteria. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Medical experts call for more rigid regulations on labelling of antiseptics in Hong Kong after hundreds of patients were infected, suspected of unsuitable products to clean wounds
- Eight products in past week have been found to be contaminated, and 184 patients infected in last two years
- Current labelling regulations are too lax, medical professionals say, allowing products to be sold with vague wordings on use
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Based on the Hospital Authority's preliminary findings, the Department of Health recently asked the public not to use Pro-Medi Prosept solution for wound care because the product might be contaminated by bacteria. Photo: K.Y. Cheng