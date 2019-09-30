The Marine Department on Monday said smog and haze had reduced visibility to two nautical miles, or about 3.7km. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s air pollution to expected to hit ‘serious’ health risk level for next two days – further complicating National Day
- Index at three monitoring stations reaches ‘serious’ level, with remaining 10 stations at ‘very high’– relief expected this weekend
- Recent sunshine has caused ozone and other particulates to form quickly over the Pearl River Delta
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
