Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Marine Department on Monday said smog and haze had reduced visibility to two nautical miles, or about 3.7km. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s air pollution to expected to hit ‘serious’ health risk level for next two days – further complicating National Day

  • Index at three monitoring stations reaches ‘serious’ level, with remaining 10 stations at ‘very high’– relief expected this weekend
  • Recent sunshine has caused ozone and other particulates to form quickly over the Pearl River Delta
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 6:04pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Marine Department on Monday said smog and haze had reduced visibility to two nautical miles, or about 3.7km. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.