Some implants have been linked to the risk of a rare form of breast cancer. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong Department of Health urges breast implant patients to attend regular check-up after Australian authorities suspend use of certain materials citing risk of a rare form of cancer
- Some implants have been linked to the risk of a rare cancer – breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)
- Doctors urge patients not to panic, but just to keep an eye out for swelling, lump or pain around their implants
