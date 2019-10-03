The Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong nurse banned from practice for five months after being found guilty of improperly removing catheter from elderly man
- Patient died in 2016 three days after the nurse removed the catheter when he was sitting on a chair, a position that could lead to venous air embolism
- Nursing Council lowered suspension period from six months to five in view of factors including Ho’s clear disciplinary record and his mitigation measures
