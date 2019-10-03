Channels

The Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong nurse banned from practice for five months after being found guilty of improperly removing catheter from elderly man

  • Patient died in 2016 three days after the nurse removed the catheter when he was sitting on a chair, a position that could lead to venous air embolism
  • Nursing Council lowered suspension period from six months to five in view of factors including Ho’s clear disciplinary record and his mitigation measures
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 11:33pm, 3 Oct, 2019

