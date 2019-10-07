Sally Jewell was in Hong Kong to receive the Lui Che Woo Sustainability Prize on behalf of The Nature Conservancy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong urged to provide businesses with incentives to go green to realise its plans for a low-carbon future
- Conservancy group head Sally Jewell says the city has a good opportunity to be a leader in showing the world what can be done to decarbonise
- Her group won Lui Che Woo Sustainability Prize for bringing together local communities, businesses and governments to tackle climate change and food shortage issues
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Sally Jewell was in Hong Kong to receive the Lui Che Woo Sustainability Prize on behalf of The Nature Conservancy. Photo: Jonathan Wong