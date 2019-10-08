Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

William Chui, president of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Hong Kong, welcomed the health watchdog’s move to tighten regulations. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong drugs watchdog tightens regulations around antiseptic after 14 products are found to be contaminated with harmful bacteria

  • More than a dozen items containing chlorhexidine reported to health department
  • Changes will take affect in July 2020 to allow ‘traders sufficient time to make preparations’
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 9:26pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

William Chui, president of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Hong Kong, welcomed the health watchdog’s move to tighten regulations. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.