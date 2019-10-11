Hong Kong happiness declines amid ‘alarming’ mental health issues, survey finds. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong happiness declines, survey shows, with quality of life sinking and ‘alarming’ results for mental health amid protest crisis
- Results of annual poll lower than last year, with scores falling for quality of life categories, governance and the political and social situation
- More troubling: around 18.5 per cent of respondents exhibited moderately severe to severe symptoms of depression
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The survey on Hongkongers’ mental health involved 1,009 residents.
Mental health in Hong Kong at its worst level in eight years, affected by ongoing social unrest: survey
- The average score for the 2019 mental health index is 46.41 – below the passing score of 52
- 41 per cent of respondents say their mental health negatively affected by social disputes
