Hong Kong happiness declines amid ‘alarming’ mental health issues, survey finds. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Hong Kong happiness declines, survey shows, with quality of life sinking and ‘alarming’ results for mental health amid protest crisis

  • Results of annual poll lower than last year, with scores falling for quality of life categories, governance and the political and social situation
  • More troubling: around 18.5 per cent of respondents exhibited moderately severe to severe symptoms of depression
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 9:11am, 11 Oct, 2019

The survey on Hongkongers’ mental health involved 1,009 residents.
Health & Environment

Mental health in Hong Kong at its worst level in eight years, affected by ongoing social unrest: survey

  • The average score for the 2019 mental health index is 46.41 – below the passing score of 52
  • 41 per cent of respondents say their mental health negatively affected by social disputes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 12:47am, 11 Oct, 2019

