The Kang Fook Rest Home for the Aged in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Proposed changes to Hong Kong law promise the terminally ill a more dignified end, in familiar surroundings, instead of being sent to die in hospital
- Homes for the elderly will have to renovate, add new equipment and staff, before they start offering residents hospice care
- Experts say privately-run homes which do not receive subsidies deserve support to enable the terminally ill to ‘die in place’
