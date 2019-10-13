Elderly patients receive treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Choices for the terminally ill: define clearly who is mentally fit to decide end-of-life treatments, says former Hong Kong minister
- Former Hong Kong health minister Yeoh Eng-kiong feels it should be defined in clear legal terms who is a mentally competent person
- University of Hong Kong legal scholar Daisy Cheung says a mental illness does not necessarily render a person incapable of making a decision
