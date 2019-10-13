Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Elderly patients receive treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Choices for the terminally ill: define clearly who is mentally fit to decide end-of-life treatments, says former Hong Kong minister

  • Former Hong Kong health minister Yeoh Eng-kiong feels it should be defined in clear legal terms who is a mentally competent person
  • University of Hong Kong legal scholar Daisy Cheung says a mental illness does not necessarily render a person incapable of making a decision
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 12:24pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Elderly patients receive treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.