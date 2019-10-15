Are Hong Kong’s supermarket chains open to adopting new ways of cutting waste packaging?
Hong Kong’s supermarkets explore plastic-free solutions at local forum, but are they open to the change?
- Representatives from Wellcome, ParknShop and Yata met a French non-plastic retailer that uses large bins and recycled non-plastic packaging to help people shop sustainably
- But to achieve that, they need to first find suppliers willing to provide products that are not pre-packaged
